62 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say more than 60 pounds of marijuana was discovered and seized during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 70 last week.

ISP officials say a trooper pulled over a Toyota Camry for following too closely at about 4:37 p.m. on October 11. During the traffic stop, the trooper says about 62 pounds of marijuana was discovered.

As a result, the driver, identified as Youzhen Huang, 24, and passengers Liyang Zhao, 23, and Yong Da Huang, 21, were arrested. Illinois State Police say Youzhen Huang is facing preliminary charges of marijuana trafficking, calculated marijuana conspiracy, manufacture and delivery of marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.