Alcohol sales to begin in Clinton movie theater

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) – A movie theater company says it’s planning to sell alcohol.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Eagles Theaters CEO Eric Gubelman said Clinton’s city council voted in favor of a liquor license for the Clintonia Eagle Theater. The 4-1 decision allows management to serve adult beverages during movies.

Eagle management says it will address two concerns brought up during the city council meeting, including a ban on liquor sales in G-rated movie showings. Alcohol will not be sold during the Clintonia Eagle Theater’s summer kids series.

“When I was in grad school in Knoxville, every Regal Theater in town sold wine and beer by the container,” Gubelman said in the statement. “I asked the manager at one of the theaters if they ever had any trouble. He laughed and told me that people don't come to movies to get drunk and they had a two-drink max to prevent that.”

Gubelman says the Clinton theater will use that same cutoff point. Workers will check IDs and give out wristbands to people who are of legal age.

This move, along with a plan to add a limited menu of hot food sometime in 2018, is part of Eagle management’s plan to expand its audience and adapt to changing movie theater trends nationwide.

