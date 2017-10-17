Give Back Comedy Tour coming to Decatur

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur community can enjoy some laughs while raising money for a good cause by attending a Give Back Comedy Tour event on November 2.

Officials say the Tour will make a stop at Decatur's Infusion Bar & Banquet Center on November 2.  Attendees will be able to enjoy a night with several comedians, starting at 8 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online, with proceeds being donated to "Pain to Peace Foundation."  Prices start at $12 for a single ticket, and several discounts are also offered online.

For more information about the Give Back Comedy Tour, or to purchase tickets, click here.

