Companies come together to feed farmers

DALTON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Farm Bureau helped feed farmers working to bring in their harvest on Tuesday.

Officials say free lunches were provided to farmers at Heritage Grain in Dalton City.  Lunches included a Beckett's BBQ sandwich, potato chips, Del's popcorn, and a drink, packaged in a lunch box provided by Scott State Bank.

This event is part of a larger effort to feed farmers during harvest season.  Lunches were distributed in Blue Mound and Emery on October 11 and 13, respectively, and will be given to farmers in Niantic on October 20.

