MeToo campaign encourages victims to speak out

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): A new campaign is taking over Twitter and Facebook.

Women are writing #MeToo on their social media accounts. The two word post confirms that they have been sexually harassed or assaulted in their lives.

"As someone who works in the field of addressing and preventing sexual violence, it doesn't surprise me," Jaya Kolisetty, Associate Director of Rape Advocacy, Counseling, & Education Services (RACES), says. "We know that there are a lot of individuals of all different genders who experience various forms of sexual violence."

Twitter told CNN that the hashtag had been posted half a million times.

"We all know survivors of sexual violence whether we know it or not," Kolisetty says. "I think this is bringing that fact to peoples attention in a little bit [of a] different way because it is just so many people saying, 'Wow I had no idea that this many people that I knew had had these kinds of experiences'."

She says the campaign can help show victims they aren't alone.

"For some people it's really empowering to share their story even if it's as simple as saying, 'Me too'," Kolisetty says.

But she says no one should feel forced to share. She also encourages letting those who do post the hashtag know that you're there for them.

"I think just asking, ya know? Like, 'Hey I saw that you were a part of this, I'm here for you just let me know if there's ever anything I can do', can be important," Kolisetty says.

If you are a victim of sexual or violence or want to learn how to speak with a loved one who is a victim of sexual assault you can reach out to a local organization.

In Chamapign - Urbana : click here for the RACES website.

In Springfield : click here for the Prairie Center Against Sexual Assault website.

In Decatur : click here for the Growing Strong Sexual Assault Center website.