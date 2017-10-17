Test results show lagging student scores

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Springfield District 186 had its students take a new type of academic test this fall.

Results from the Northwest Evaluation Association’s Measures of Academic Progress (NWEA MAP) found the district sits behind nationwide average scores in math and reading, although not by much. The district board discovered the trend in a Monday night meeting, when it looked at results comparing each grade to national trends.

Superintendent Jennifer Gill likes the MAP test more than the PARCC exam the state mandates because results from this test are instant.

Gill says students take the MAP test three times a year, making it a better tool for coming up with a clear picture of how students are progressing. Even though scores are behind right now, she says progress should be apparent after the next test, which is scheduled for the winter months.