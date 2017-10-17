Old sorority house to be turned into apartments

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): Apartment units are set to take over a unique space.

A University of Illinois professor has plans for an empty sorority house. Pierre Moulin says the building will become apartments by August of 2018.

The Urbana City Council unanimously approved the idea.

The sorority was built in the 1920's. The buildings exterior is protected as a historic landmark.

"This is an old sorority house so they are stuck with load bearing walls and things that they have to fit those rooms into," Kevin Garcia, with the City of Urbana, says. "So I think it'll be an eclectic mix of units that are in there and I'm interested to see the final product."

There will studios and one, two, and three bedroom units.