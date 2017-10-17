Woman receives prison sentence for DUI in school bus crash

Posted: Updated:

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI in connection with a school bus crash in February has been sentenced to two years in prison.

Court records show Scarlett McKinzie was sentenced to prison on October 17, 2017.  McKinzie entered a guilty plea to aggravated DUI on September 12, 2017.  In exchange, two other DUI charges were dismissed.

The Moultrie County Sheriff's Department says a van that McKinzie was driving struck a school bus near the intersection of Moultrie County Road and Route 32 East, causing the bus to flip onto its side.  McKinzie and five students were taken to a hospital for treatment.

In addition to the prison sentence, McKinzie will also pay $1,000 in emergency response restitution to the Sullivan Fire Department.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More