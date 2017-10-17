Debate continues over senior home care

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- The debate over the Community Care Program continues.

SEIU healthcare, AARP Illinois, Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans and healthcare workers voiced their concern over the way the Community Care Program Service Task Force is being executed, they say it's not giving advocates for seniors a fair voice. SEIU healthcare and AARP say they were not included in the task force, although when lawmakers drafted the plan, positions were included for them. Now they fear that the task force is being used to implement the same ideas as the unpopular Community Reinvestment Program.

"We are concerned with what the task force may do with recommendations. We don't want this just to be another channel to cut millions because in the end seniors are the ones affected and we must keep them in their homes as much as possible." said Lori Hendren, Associate State Director for AARP Illinois.

The administration had sought to cut $120 millions dollars for the Community Care Program, which keeps seniors in their homes through utilizing health care workers. Instead, the Department of Aging introduced the Community Reinvestment Program, which made changes to the program by cutting the use of home care workers, instead replacing them with laundry services, meal services, and even ideas to have Uber drivers aid the seniors were tossed around. In the budget agreement, lawmakers prohibited CCP funds from being put toward the CRP program instead fully funding the current CCP program. However, now supporters of CCP are worried that this task force is nothing but a ploy.

"We are nervous this task force is just the latest attempt to sneak in Rauner's plan for massive cuts and unproven policies that will disrupt the lives of tens of thousands of elders in Illinois." said Steve Welch, with Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans.

Members of the task force disagree with those claims, however, Representative Terri Bryant (R-Murphysboro) says they are using this task force to hear from the public and advocates on the best solution for this program. She says due to the aging baby boomer population, the state will not be able to financially sustain the existing program.

"The fact is the money is not going to be there for the influx of individuals that we are going to have. So let's figure out how we can make our resources stretch the farthest." she said.

Many are upset that unpopular ideas from the CRP are still being discussed, but Rep. Bryant says that is part of the process of coming up with a better solution.

"I think everything is on the table right now, that's what a task force is. To bring everything on the the table, and when we've heard all of the conversations, all of the testimony, when we have finished our final meeting, then we will start putting together ideas." she said.

The task force as a whole will be meeting again in the next couple weeks to discuss the feedback they are receiving.

Any recommendations from the task force must be approved by the General Assembly before being implemented.