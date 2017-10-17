Stolen Church Bell returned

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- A 100 year old bell is back in its rightful place.

The 400-pound bell stolen from the Bissell United Methodist Church has been returned to the church.

Pastor Don Goodenow tells WAND the bell was stolen last week. A couple bought the bell for their antique shop when they saw an article in the State-Journal Register about the stolen bell, prompting them to call the church, and ultimately return it.

Despite the bell being stolen Pastor Goodenow never lost hope that they would see it again.

"We had bets whether we would get the bell back or find it in a ditch where kids were just playing a joke or just doing something crazy. I just always thought it would return, I really did I had faith the bell would come back to us" he said.

He also is hoping the new found popularity of the church can help bring in some new members.

"Perhaps the bell being gone is a blessing for us because I had explain where Bissell United Methodist Church is to an untold number of people this week so god works and I'm hopeful that is a spark for some people to come join us sometime"

This wasn't the only bell robbery last week in Springfield. A couple living on the west side of town, told Pastor Goodenow, they too had a 400-pound, 100 year old bell stolen from their front lawn. Unfortunately, that bell has yet to be recovered.