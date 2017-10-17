Bonds look to cut Illinois bill backlog in half

ILLINOIS (WAND) – State leaders say competitive bond sales will slice into Illinois' bill backlog debt.

Illinois just sold three sets of Series 2017A, 2017B and 2017C general obligation bonds to Bank of America Merrill Lynch, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Merrill Lynch again, respectively. The 2017A bonds mature next year, the 2017B bonds mature in 2019 and the 2017C bonds will be ready in 2029, according to a release from Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office.

Each of those bond sets sold for $500 million with an all-in borrowing cost of 3.5 percent. The state hopes those sales, along with a planned sale of $4.5 billion Series 2017D bonds in a week, will chop the backlog in half.

Parts of the bill backlog have built a late payment interest of 9 percent to 12 percent for Illinois to deal with.

“The state received strong bids today for its bonds and is pleased with the market’s favorable reception of the sale,” said Governor’s Office of Management and Budget Director Scott Harry. “This bodes well for the state’s financing coming next week.”

A third bond sale attempt is scheduled to happen later in 2017, when the state looks to give out $750 million in bonds for 2018 capital projects.