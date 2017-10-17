Northeast Community Fund raising money for new building

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur organization dedicated to helping families in need could soon have a new home.

Northeast Community Fund officials say they are hoping to raise about $2.5 million for a new, larger building to help serve the community.  So far, $1.3 million has been raised as part of a capital campaign launched last year.

Officials also say the new facility will help serve more people at higher efficiency, as the building will have more storage room for food.

Northeast Community Fund Director Jerry Pelz says, "A lot of times, by working through Feeding America, we can get food for 19 cents a pound. When we can do that, we'd like to get as much as we can to last us a month or two."

For more information about the Northeast Community Fund, click here.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More