Northeast Community Fund raising money for new building

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur organization dedicated to helping families in need could soon have a new home.

Northeast Community Fund officials say they are hoping to raise about $2.5 million for a new, larger building to help serve the community. So far, $1.3 million has been raised as part of a capital campaign launched last year.

Officials also say the new facility will help serve more people at higher efficiency, as the building will have more storage room for food.

Northeast Community Fund Director Jerry Pelz says, "A lot of times, by working through Feeding America, we can get food for 19 cents a pound. When we can do that, we'd like to get as much as we can to last us a month or two."

For more information about the Northeast Community Fund, click here.