Public encouraged to review Springfield development plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder has announced the completion of the latest draft of a plan that sets goals for land use and development throughout the city for the next two decades.

The plan, titled the "2017-2037 Comprehensive Plan for the City of Springfield: Forging a New Legacy," was developed through the efforts of a steering committee, consisting of city staff and citizens who teamed with the Springfield-Sangamon County Regional Planning Commission. Public input from a community-wide survey was also used to help develop this plan.

Officials say the plan is available for public review online or in person at the Springfield City Clerk's Office, Lincoln Library, or Springfield-Sangamon County Regional Planning Commission. Comments may also be submitted via email to feedback@springfield.il.us or in writing to Mayor Langfelder's Office, located at 800 East Monroe, Room 300, in Springfield, Illinois. The public may submit comments through November 16.

On November 16, a public hearing will be held in the City Council Chambers at 5:30 p.m., with final recommendations on the plan being submitted after this hearing.

Mayor Langfelder says, "I appreciate the time our citizens put into this plan. This document will truly shape Springfield’s land use and growth in our neighborhoods and how we help businesses develop and expand recreationally. Forging a New Legacy is a roadmap for Springfield we developed together."

For more information, or to view the plan online, click here.