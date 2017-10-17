Effingham police issue warrant in recent burglaries, thefts

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Effingham Police Department says a Decatur man currently in custody at the Macon County Jail is wanted in connection with recent vehicle thefts and burglaries to motor vehicles.

In a release, Effingham police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Damon Davis, 19, on preliminary charges of stolen motor vehicle and burglary. The release also states that the warrant is a result of an investigation by the Effingham Police Department, Effingham County Sheriff's Office, Decatur Police Department, and Macon County Sheriff's Office into two vehicle thefts a vehicle burglary, and a garage burglary on September 24.

Effingham police detectives say they were able to positively identify Davis as one of five suspects in these incidents.

Davis is currently being held at Macon County Jail on charges of attempted murder and home invasion.

The investigation into these burglaries and thefts is ongoing. If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (217) 347-6583.