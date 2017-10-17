Drunk driver crashes into house

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police responded to a vehicle accident Sunday night before midnight that ended with a driver being arrested for drunk driving.

Amy DeLise and her 9-year-old daughter Allison were asleep in a room at the front of the house when Amy heard a loud crash. She looked outside to find a truck crashed on its side in her front yard.

The truck was traveling on North Garfield Avenue when it struck a utility pole. The truck then traveled to the front yard of Amy's house and crashed into the front porch. After hitting the porch, it traveled toward her neighbor's driveway. DeLise says one of her neighbor's vehicle was totaled after the incident.

Amy said, "I was terrified that we could've died."

Crystal Dennis, a witness who saw the entire incident rushed to the truck, which was turned on its side and pulled the driver from the vehicle through the sunroof while it was smoking and later caught fire.

According to court documents, Timothy Kreher, 47, of Decatur, was the driver of the vehicle. He had a blood alcohol content of .335. Dennis says when she pulled him from the vehicle he pushed her away and began walking away in between houses. Police arrested him a few blocks away on North Jasper Street. Kreher admitted to being drunk and stated he had been drunk all day.

Court documents say Kreher had a revoked license due to two previous DUIs, one in 2008 and one in 2011. Police charged Kreher with aggravated DUI.