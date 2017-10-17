Champaign man facing home invasion, kidnapping charges

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with a reported home invasion last month.

WAND-TV's partners at the Champaign News-Gazette report Curtis Morris, 22, was arrested in connection with a home invasion and kidnapping involving his ex-girlfriend and her two children.

Court records show Morris is facing preliminary charges of home invasion, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, and a charge of aggravated kidnapping of a person under the age of 13, and is being held on $200,000 bond.

Records also show that Morris will appear in court on October 24 for a hearing to revoke probation received after he pled guilty to a charge of violation of the sex offender registry. Morris is listed on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry in connection to pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault in 2013.

The investigation into the reported home invasion and kidnapping is ongoing.