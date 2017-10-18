Fifth candidate in attorney general push emerges

CHICAGO (WAND) – A Chicago attorney has announced plans to run for Illinois Attorney General.

Jesse Ruiz serves in several professional roles. In law, he has worked as a partner at law firm Drinker Biddle & Reath for over 20 years. He’s currently president of the Chicago Park District Board of Commissioners after rising in the ranks on the education scene to interim CEO of Chicago Public Schools. He also served as chairman for the Illinois State Board of Education.

A press release described Ruiz as a champion for minorities, pointing out how he reacted to President Donald Trump’s comments about Mexicans. He is the son of Mexican immigrants.

“Donald Trump launched his campaign by saying, ‘When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best … they’re bringing crime. They’re rapists,’” Ruiz said. “When I heard those words, I got angry. He was talking about my parents, talking about the millions of hard-working, tax-paying (and) law-abiding Mexican immigrants who came to this country to build new lives for themselves and their families.”

Ruiz says he wants to “put the law on the side of people who play by the rules”, using it as a “shield” or “sword” in their favor. He has an economics degree from the University of Illinois and a law degree from the University of Chicago, where he learned from former president Barack Obama.

Ruiz will look to replace Democrat Lisa Madigan, who announced she will not seek a fifth term as attorney general. Senator Kwame Raoul, State Rep. Scott Drury, and former chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability in Chicago Sharon Fairley are also running on the Democratic ticket.

Republican attorney Erika Harold is also pushing for the seat.