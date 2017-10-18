Blood drive opportunity arrives in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A community blood drive is scheduled for Wednesday in the Decatur area.

From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., people interested in donating can go to Decatur Memorial Hospital classrooms at 2300 N. Edward St. and give blood. The event is sponsored by DMH.

Potential donors must be 17 years old and weigh over 110 pounds. People overseeing the event will be checking IDs. A 16-year-old teen can donate if a parent fills out a permission form, which can be found at this website.

Call Emily Mocny at (217)876-8121 or click here (type in code 60703) to schedule an appointment.