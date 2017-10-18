Target ottoman recalled for choking hazard

Posted:

(WAND) – An ottoman from Target has been recalled, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Minnesota based store is recalling 75,000 leather ottomans. The company said the zippers can be opened by children who can then suffocate or choke on the beads inside.

These ottomans are part of the store’s Room Essentials line. The recall includes black, leather pouf ottomans filled with polystyrene beads. They are about 22 3/16 inches long by 22 3/16 inches wide by 17 11/16 inches high. The model number is 249-19-1286.

Target is advising customers to return the ottoman to their nearest store for a full refund.

For more information, click here.

