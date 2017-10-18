Suffocation warning issued to parents of infants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Infant sleep safety is a topic Illinois leaders are putting at the forefront during Safe Sleep Awareness Month.

The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services says babies should never sleep on adult beds or couches and should always spend the night in a crib. DCFS officials say proper cribs have a firm mattress and fitted sheet. They say parents should take out blankets, pillows, stuffed toys and bumper pads during sleep hours.

"It is vital for caregivers to learn and use the ABCs of Safe Sleep," said DCFS Acting Director B.J. Walker. "A baby should sleep alone, on its back, and in a safe crib - every time."

DCFS statistics say suffocation and Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) are leading clauses of death for children at the age of 1 or younger. Co-sleeping between a parent and infant is considered dangerous, especially if the adult is exhausted or under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The department is planning to demonstrate a “safe sleep crib” in a display at the James R. Thompson Center lobby in Chicago. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Oct. 23 to 27.