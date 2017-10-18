'Sour Patch Kids' top Illinois candy sale list

ILLINOIS (WAND) – An online candy seller’s data has named the top candies sold in the state of Illinois.

Sour Patch Kids are king in the Land of Lincoln, followed by Kit Kat and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups in the top three, according to CandyStore.com. Reese’s is new to Illinois’ top three list, while Sour Patch Kids replaced Kit Kat as the No. 1 treat.

CandyStore.com looked at the top three candies in all 50 states, examining sales numbers from a 10-year period between 2007 and 2016. The business talked to distributors and manufacturers in coming up with its numbers.

A map attached to this story shows the winner in each individual state. The full list of candy rankings can be found here.

Four other states join Illinois in ranking Sour Patch Kids as the top candy, including Maine, Nebraska, Massachusetts and New York. Candy corn has sold the most in six states, making it the most-common No. 1 option.

CandyStore.com says the National Retail Federation believes Americans will spend $2.7 billion on candy in 2017.