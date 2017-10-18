Woman charged with shaking infant, causing brain bleed

TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Tolono woman was arrested for shaking a baby hard enough to cause brain damage.

Michele Reed, 41, is in the Champaign County Jail this week. The News-Gazette reports she called 911 after a 6-month-old boy she was watching became unresponsive. She told first responders the child fell from a sofa.

The newspaper says the child appeared to have been shaken or thrown and suffered back and forth movement to his head. He’s in serious condition in the hospital.

The paper reports Reed has spent several years watching children in a day care capacity.

State’s Attorney Julia Rietz told The News-Gazette Reed was frustrated when she shook the child, threw him down and walked away. Rietz says she reentered the room and found him before calling 911.

She is behind bars on a $150,000 bond. If found guilty of a Class X aggravated battery of a child charge, she could spend up to 30 years in prison. The charge carries a minimum six-year sentence.