Man accused of kidnapping his ex at knife point

URBANA, Ill. (WAND): A local man is charged with kidnapping his ex-girlfriend at knife point.

22-year-old Curtis Morris allegedly broke into a home on Kings Way in the early hours of September 19th. He's accused of waking his ex-girlfriend up at knife point and forcing her and her two toddlers to come with him.

He is reportedly the father of one of the toddlers.

Morris took them to a nearby abandoned house and asked them to make a blood oath to be together forever.

The woman convinced Morris to let her go back home for a moment where she was able to get away.

"She was going to say that she was going to leave with him and to leave with him she had to get back to the house," Lieutenant Curt Apperson, with the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, says. "So her mind, I assume, is to get back to the house where she can notify the authorities. Once she got back into the house she obviously notified authorities and he stayed outside the house."

Morris is a convicted sex offender and is also a person of interest in an arson investigation.