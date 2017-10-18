Man accused of kidnapping his ex at knife point

Man accused of kidnapping his ex at knife pointPosted: Updated:
Drunk driver crashes into house
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police responded to a vehicle accident Sunday night before midnight that ended with a driver being arrested for drunk driving.
Farmer discovers remains of missing man
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A local farmer said he discovered what appeared to be human remains in a field while harvesting soybeans.
Police: 10 men gang up on 70-year-old shooting victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the city's northwest side Monday evening.
62 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say more than 60 pounds of marijuana was discovered and seized during a routine traffic stop on Interstate 70 last week.
Abducted Wisconsin girl safe after chase ends in Indiana
Police say a 2-year-old girl abducted from her Wisconsin home by her father is safe after a police chase ended in Indiana.
Woman charged with shaking infant, causing brain bleed
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) – A Tolono woman is accused of shaking a baby hard enough to cause brain damage.
Decatur man facing third DUI charge of 2017
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur police say the investigation into a vehicle driving erratically on Friday resulted in a 19-year-old man's third DUI arrest.
Woman receives prison sentence for DUI in school bus crash
SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) - A woman who pleaded guilty to aggravated DUI in connection with a school bus crash in February has been sentenced to two years in prison.
17-year-old charged with killing 2-year-old
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Zachary Pherigo is charged with the Saturday morning murder of 2-year-old Justin Lee Murphy Jr.
Suffocation warning issued to parents of infants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Infant sleep safety is a topic Illinois leaders are putting at the forefront during Safe Sleep Awareness Month.
