Farmer discovers remains of missing man

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A local farmer said he discovered what appeared to be human remains in a field while harvesting soybeans.

According the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, remains of a missing man from July were found on Tuesday, just west of Effingham County 1000th Street. That’s just south of U.S. Route 40 near Funkhouser.

On Wednesday, the remains were determined to be 52-year-old Erik Douglas Nelson of rural Effingham.

Nelson was reported missing on July 25. The sheriff’s office exhausted all efforts and could not locate Nelson.

The cause and manner of Nelson’s death have not been determined. However, police don’t suspect foul play.