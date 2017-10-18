Police: Teen who killed siblings in Colorado has ties to Effingham

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old accused of stabbing his two young siblings to death and attacking his father in Colorado Springs told investigators he carried out the plot so he could be alone in the family home.

The teen was previously arrested in Effingham in March for setting fire to his parents' sport utility vehicle, police say. However, charges were dropped.

An arrest affidavit released Tuesday says Malik Vincent Murphy bought a knife several months ago with the plan of killing his entire family and burying the bodies in the backyard.

Lt. Howard Black says officers were called to the home at about 1 a.m. Tuesday and found the 5-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy along with their father, who also was stabbed. All three were taken to hospitals, where the children died.

Police say the father is in serious but stable condition and is expected to survive. The affidavit says he told investigators that the teen had previously talked about killing the family.