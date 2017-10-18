Pepper spray involved in store armed robbery

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an armed robbery left a Rantoul store owner injured.

Officers say three people entered Liquor Locker (820 E. Champaign Ave.) after 9 p.m. Tuesday. One of them used pepper spray on the owner’s face. The second battered the person with a fist while holding a handgun, and the third grabbed a bag of cash from the business.

The owner, who suffered minor injuries, said the suspects took off with about $2,000.

Police say they found and arrested Anthony T. Johnson, 21, on a warrant for a parole violation and in connection to the armed robbery. Officers believe security video from the store showed Johnson holding the handgun. Police say they searched Johnson’s apartment and found a gun, cash, and clothes they think were used in the robbery.

Johnson is now in the Champaign County Correctional Center. Anyone with information about this armed robbery should call Champaign County Crimestoppers at 373-TIPS.