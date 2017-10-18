Fake money prize at center of phone scam

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies in Macon County are warning people about a circulating phone scam.

Investigators say the caller tells victims they’ve won a large financial prize from Publisher’s Clearing House, then demands a “processing fee” from a prepaid debit card or wired money.

If a person answers a similar call, they’re asked to hang up and contact the Elder Fraud Hotline at (217)615-7582. Deputies say that same hotline has heard several reports of this scam happening in recent weeks.

