Deputies: 'Move Over Day' will inform drivers of laws

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say they will step up enforcement of “move over” laws in Illinois.

A law that went into effect at the start of this year says drivers are required to change lanes when approaching any vehicle parked on the side of the road. If changing lanes isn’t safe, drivers have to drastically reduce their speed.

When National Pull Over Day arrives on Saturday, Macon County law enforcement will partner with tow truck driver Chris Moore, who needed medical attention after another car struck him on I-72 as he helped a customer, to educate drivers on the law.

“We’re going to try to pull people over (who) are not getting over and slowing down for a tow truck or police car on the side of the road,” said Macon County Sgt. Roger Pope. “Whatever it is, we’re going to have something on the side of the road according to statute and make sure people are getting over.”

Deputies are calling the day a learning experience for drivers. They are looking to inform people instead of handing out tickets in most cases.