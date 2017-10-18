Sheriff's Office participates in National Move Over Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois law says if you are driving a vehicle, and you approach a vehicle on the side of the road with flashing lights, you must slow down and move over if it is safe.

Sergeant Roger Pope says, "Obviously, there are times where it won't be safe to move over, so you're at least required to slow down." He says the law does not state how much you should slow down, but says just imagine if you were the one on the side of the road, and think of how slow you would want someone to go.

Saturday, October 21 is National Move Over Day, which is used to shed light on the issue. Pope says the Macon County Sheriff's Office will be set up in two different locations with vehicles on the side of the road with flashing lights. Deputies will be watching to see if people are actually getting over or slowing down. If they do not, the deputy will conduct a traffic stop. However, the Sheriff's Office is not looking to hand out tickets, but instead teach drivers the potential dangers of not moving.

Pope says, "Part of it is to bring Chris Moore into it and actually have him speak to these people and tell them what he had gone through when he got struck because someone didn't move over. And that's kind of like their punishment."

Moore was a tow truck driver and was involved in a hit and run accident in February when he was helping a customer on I-72. He says, "I was finishing securing the truck down, there was no traffic around. I had all my lights on, somebody came around and didn't move over, crossed the white line and struck me."

Now Moore is doing all he can to bring awareness to moving over. He says every life matters and all of those on the side of the road want to make it home. Moore says, "They're trying to help people, and unfortunately, people are getting hurt, killed trying to help people."

Pope says statistically proven, many of the move over violators are either distracted while driving or drunk while driving.