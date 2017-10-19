Breast reconstruction discussed at cancer treatment event

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A hospital held an information session to educate people about breast cancer treatments.

Breast reconstruction was at the center of the Breast Reconstruction Awareness Day event, which happened Wednesday evening in Decatur as part of a partnership between Decatur Memorial Hospital and SIU Medicine. A number of guest speakers talked to people about breast reconstruction after a tumor is found.

Everything from mastectomies, procedures where breast tissue and lymph nodes are taken out to slow down cancer, to autologous reconstruction, where patients use their own breast tissue as part of the cancer treatment, was discussed.

Reconstruction surgery can happen at a time of a cancer patient’s choosing, according to Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon Abigail Cochran.

“There’s really no time limitation in terms of if a patient has a mastectomy and chooses not to have reconstruction,” said Cochran. “But (if) years down the road they decide they do ultimately want reconstruction, there’s no statute of limitations for that.”

Support groups, a representative from the SIU Medicine Institute for Plastic Surgery, and DMH Breast Cancer Navigators were available during the session.