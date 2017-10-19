DPS working on Strategic Planning Committee

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Public School system has a 27-member strategic planning committee which is looking to better the school system.

These members are made up of people from the community and school officials. the committee just met and drafted a plan to improve schools in areas like learning experiences, learning environments, health of students, bettering staff and community partnerships.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Fregeau says improving these areas will be the district's primary focus for the next five years.

Now the district is looking for people in the community to join teams to help with each of the five areas.