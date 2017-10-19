Pies, treats sold for domestic violence awareness

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Millikin University sorority sold pies in a domestic violence awareness effort.

For a $5 cost on Wednesday, Decatur locals could buy a pie or another treat at the school’s Alpha Chi Omega chapter. Proceeds from “Alpha Chi’s and Pies” went to Dove Inc., a shelter that helps adults and children who are victims of domestic violence.

Dove is open around the clock for people who need the help. The company can help adults seek orders of protection from an abuser and provide counseling to people of all ages.

Members of Alpha Chi Omega say they understand the serious nature of domestic violence in Illinois.

“One in four women and one in seven men, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, are affected by domestic violence within their life,” said sorority member Danielle Farley. “That statistic is staggering and appalling and our chapter, (along with) Alpha Chi Omega nationally, want to work on lessening that number so less people are affected by domestic violence.”

People at the event had a chance to learn about the steps to take if a relationship becomes unsafe.