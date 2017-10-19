Police: Man attacked officer in meth bust

Donald Rickman, 46 Donald Rickman, 46
Destiny Rickman, 38 Destiny Rickman, 38
Hank Skinner, 25 Hank Skinner, 25

KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Kincaid say a man attacked an officer during a traffic stop.

Officers stopped a car with three people in it after 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. They say the driver, 46-year-old Donald Rickman, ran from the 900 block of Springfield St. and struggled with police when they caught up to him. He’s charged with aggravated battery to a police office, resisting arrest and possession of meth.

“When you put your hands on a police officer to evade arrest because of your bad choices, you have crossed the line,” Kincaid police said in a Facebook post.

Police say a woman in the car was already wanted on an active warrant from the Illinois Department of Correction. Destiny Rickman, 38, is in police custody. Officers also arrested 25-year-old Hank Skinner, who they say will face meth possession and obstruction of justice charges. 

Police say they seized less than 0.2 ounces of meth.

