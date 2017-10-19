Family plans vacation after Powerball win

LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois has seen another powerball winner in 2017.

A Lincoln man will claim $50,000 from a Quick Pick Powerball ticket, which he entered during in the Sept. 30 drawing. He matched four of the winning numbers and the Powerball number.

The state lottery says Jim Otto, 50, won the prize in the Sept. 30 national drawing. He says part of the money will help his family, which includes a wife and two children, take a vacation. He’s lived in Lincoln for 13 years.

The Circle K store Otto bought the winning ticket from (1903 W. Market St., Lincoln) will take a $500 bonus. 

