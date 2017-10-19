Girl opens piggy bank to buy milk for classmates

ISHPEMING, Mi. (WAND) – A Michigan girls plan to give milk to every student in school has gone viral.

Sunshine decided to break open her piggy bank when she found out a classmate didn’t have money to buy milk. Her grandmother took to Facebook to share her granddaughters story.

In the video she said Sunshine dumped her piggy bank on the floor and just started counting. It turned out there were more kids in her class that couldn’t afford milk money, so Sunshine’s grandmother decided to make a GoFundMe page to raise $700 to pay for all the kids milk for the year.

The page ended up generating over $7,000.