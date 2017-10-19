Neighborhood improvement sign-up dates extended

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – People in Decatur will soon be able to help the city direct neighborhood improvement efforts.

Locals have until Oct. 23 to sign up for involvement in neighborhood committees. Decatur’s city council will group together areas of focus and place a group of people in each to come up with ideas.

Each committee will be expected to meet three times before the end of the year with a facilitator to draw up formal plans for revitalization in Decatur neighborhoods. The plans will be brought to the city council early in 2018.

Focus areas will be selected by city council after the Oct. 23 deadline. City leaders say any person, whether they’re on a committee or not, can still voice concerns and give the city input on possible neighborhood improvements after that date.

People interested in joining a committee can visit this page and sign up. They can also call (217)424-2801.