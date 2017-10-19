Law enforcement, prosecutors attend human trafficking seminar

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Dozens of law enforcement officers, victim service providers, and prosecutors attended a seminar aimed at combating human trafficking.

This seminar, hosted by the U.S. Attorney's Office, MTU 10 Law Enforcement Training Advisory Commission, and FBI, was held at Richland Community College Thursday afternoon. More than 100 attendees learned more about the issues and challenges human trafficking victims face, as well as the difficulties in investigating and prosecuting human trafficking crimes.

Most of the training in the seminar was presented by the U.S. Department of Justice's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

For more information about the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of Illinois, click here.