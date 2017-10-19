Police: Death threats made in armed home invasion

Police: Death threats made in armed home invasionPosted: Updated:
Woman receives probation for aggravated criminal sexual abuse
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur woman who pleaded guilty to an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge has been sentenced to four years of probation.
Farmer discovers remains of missing man
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A local farmer said he discovered what appeared to be human remains in a field while harvesting soybeans.
Woman charged with shaking infant, causing brain bleed
TOLONO, Ill. (WAND) – A Tolono woman is accused of shaking a baby hard enough to cause brain damage.
KINCAID, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Kincaid say a man attacked an officer during a traffic stop.
Bus strikes child in Springfield area
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a school bus hit a child Thursday afternoon.
Drunk driver crashes into house
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police responded to a vehicle accident Sunday night before midnight that ended with a driver being arrested for drunk driving.
Family plans vacation after Powerball win
LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) – Illinois has seen another Powerball winner in 2017.
Police: 10 men gang up on 70-year-old shooting victim
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on the city's northwest side Monday evening.
Suffocation warning issued to parents of infants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Infant sleep safety is a topic Illinois leaders are putting at the forefront during Safe Sleep Awareness Month.
Deputies: 'Move Over Day' will inform drivers of laws
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say they will step up enforcement of “move over” laws in Illinois.
