Police: Death threats made in armed home invasion

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an Illinois man is accused of threatening a woman with a gun.

A sworn statement from officers says 46-year-old Billy Neal walked into the woman’s house through an unlocked door on Aug. 9 and made threats to her and a boyfriend, saying: “If I catch you two together, I’ll kill you both.” Officers say this happened just before midnight.

Police say he then pulled out a semi-automatic handgun, warned the woman against sleeping that night and left the scene.

Police tracked down and arrested Neal Wednesday in the 700 block of West Southside Drive. He’s facing a home invasion charge and sits in the Macon County Jail this week. His bond is set at $100,000.