Universities team up to bring research center to Chicago

CHICAGO (WAND) - The University of Illinois is teaming up with the University of Chicago and Northwestern University to build a $1.2 billion research center in Chicago.

The facility, named the "Discovery Partnership Institute," was announced Thursday afternoon. Officials say the institute aims to increase the number of technology-related jobs in Illinois.

Governor Bruce Rauner, who was also present during the announcement, says he hopes that the facility can put Chicago on the map as a new "Silicon Valley."

"The partnership between these two world renowned universities is an exciting development for Illinois and its growing network of technology development and innovation. It represents an extraordinary collaboration of talent and resources and portends extraordinary solutions for some of society’s most challenging concerns," said Governor Rauner.

"The rapid evolution of technology is leading to dramatic opportunities for science, engineering, and venture formation in the areas of advanced materials and data and computer sciences," said University of Chicago President Robert Zimmer.

"This partnership with the University of Chicago is exciting and exemplifies the kind of collaborations between public and private universities that the times and societal challenges demand of us. More importantly, it’s a win for the entire state of Illinois to have its flagship university and one of the world’s leading engineering programs so deeply engaged in the civic and economic life of the city of Chicago," said University of Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones.

The land the institute will stand on was donated by several Chicago-area businesses.