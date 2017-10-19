Tentative agreement reached in bus driver contract negotiations

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A tentative agreement on a new contract for Decatur School District bus drivers has been reached.

Officials from United Steelworkers Local 837-1 and Alltown Bus Service say an agreement was reached Wednesday night. The agreement helps both sides avoid a potential strike stemming from contract disputes.

Should the language in the contract be approved by both sides, it will be in effect for three years. Concerns regarding wages, vacation time, and seniority were discussion points during contract negotiations.