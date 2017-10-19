Tentative agreement reached in bus driver contract negotiations

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A tentative agreement on a new contract for Decatur School District bus drivers has been reached.

Officials from United Steelworkers Local 837-1 and Alltown Bus Service say an agreement was reached Wednesday night.  The agreement helps both sides avoid a potential strike stemming from contract disputes.

Should the language in the contract be approved by both sides, it will be in effect for three years.  Concerns regarding wages, vacation time, and seniority were discussion points during contract negotiations.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More