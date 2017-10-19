Downtown, UIS campus to find corridor connection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – It will soon become easier for people to visit a college campus in the Springfield area.

Final approval has passed for the 11th Street Extension Corridor, which will connect downtown and the University of Illinois Springfield campus. City leaders have bought land close to where 11th Street and Stevenson Drive meet and close to Lincolnshire Boulevard.

The city has worked on the project for several decades.

An influx of U.S. government money will pay for 80 percent of a $7 million cost. People in the Springfield area should expect bike routes and walkable areas along the corridor, which is scheduled to be done by summer of 2018.