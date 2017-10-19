DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - October is National Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Several efforts are being made to help raise awareness and funding for Breast Cancer. Part of these efforts is the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. However, HSHS St. Mary's is taking it one step further. As apart of their Real Men Wear Pink campaign they are providing all October babies born at St. Mary's with pink "Real Babies Wear Pink" blankets.

Stephanie Lake, clinical director of maternal child care at St. Mary's, says the pink baby blankets spark conversation, raise awareness and educate about breast cancer screening and prevention.

