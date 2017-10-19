Bronze Star awarded to Vietnam veteran

Posted:

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – It took nearly 50 years but Vietnam war hero Kenneth Carlock now has a Bronze Star.

Carlock was awarded the Bronze Star in Decatur on Thursday.  He was presented with his medal by Major General Richard Hayes of the U.S. Army National Guard and Congressman Rodney Davis, (R) Illinois.

Carlock worked at Caterpillar in Decatur when he enlisted in 1970.  From August 31, 1971 to March 5, 1972 he served as an artillery forward observer.  His work was high risk and many in similar positions were killed.

Carlock’s unit operated in heavily mined areas and enemy base camps protected by booby-traps and security forces.

Congressman Davis’ office worked to obtain the Bronze Star for Carlock.  He is now 66 years old and living in downstate Coffeen. 

