Springfield man wins Menards National Vehicle Sweepstakes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One lucky Springfield man won a brand-new Ford F-150 as part of Menards' National Vehicle Sweepstakes.

Officials say David Danner, of Springfield, was the grand prize winner for this sweepstakes. Danner claimed his new F-150, valued at $39,500, at the Menards location on Marketplace Drive in Springfield.

Menards General Manager Terry Skelton says, "Menards is thrilled to present David with the keys to this beautiful new Ford F-150 truck. It's an honor to have someone from our store win, and we would love to give away another one! Stop at Menards to register to Save BIG Money and Win BIG!"

Menards teamed up with plumbing vendor Watts for this sweepstakes.

Customers can still register to win college football tickets all day, at the sweepstakes kiosk at this Menards location in Springfield.