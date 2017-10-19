Woman receives probation for aggravated criminal sexual abuse

Posted: Updated:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur woman who pleaded guilty to an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge has been sentenced to four years of probation.

Court records show Rebecca Wilhelm, 28, entered the guilty plea and was sentenced on October 19.  As part of the plea agreement, two other aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges were dropped.

Decatur police say Wilhelm was arrested in June in connection with a reported incident involving a 16-year-old male.

In addition to probation, court records show Wilhelm was sentenced to 133 days in jail, but received credit for 133 days previously served.  Wilhelm will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps

  • Current Events

    • Coats for Kids Drive

      DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can help keep central Illinois children warm this winter by donating new and gently used coats during WAND-TV's Coats for Kids drive.

    • Agribusiness Today

      Get your agribusiness report here!

    • Web Exclusives

      Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
    More