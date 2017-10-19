Woman receives probation for aggravated criminal sexual abuse

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur woman who pleaded guilty to an aggravated criminal sexual abuse charge has been sentenced to four years of probation.

Court records show Rebecca Wilhelm, 28, entered the guilty plea and was sentenced on October 19. As part of the plea agreement, two other aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges were dropped.

Decatur police say Wilhelm was arrested in June in connection with a reported incident involving a 16-year-old male.

In addition to probation, court records show Wilhelm was sentenced to 133 days in jail, but received credit for 133 days previously served. Wilhelm will also be required to register as a sex offender.