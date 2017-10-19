Bus strikes child in Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a school bus hit a child Thursday afternoon.

Officers tell WAND-TV it happened at about 4:30 at the intersection of 9th and Converse streets. Police have not released the female victim’s age.

Her injuries are described as minor, with only scrapes and bruises.

WAND-TV will update this story as more information becomes available. 

