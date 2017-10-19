Local hot sauce business spicing up central Illinois

Posted: Updated:

ATHENS, Ill. (WAND) - One central Illinois man is turning his hobby of growing spicy peppers into a profitable business.

James Walsh operates "Jimmysticks Hot Sauce" from Petersburg.  What originally started as a gardening project developed into a business that produces several delicious hot sauces, all manufactured here in central Illinois.

"I make a red sauce, a green sauce...I make two sauces that highlight two of my favorite peppers; the lemon drop pepper and the chocolate habanero," said Walsh.

If you are seeking a hotter sauce, Walsh has you covered there, as well.  His pepper garden includes infamous additions such as the ghost pepper and Carolina reaper.

Walsh also says his sauces are free of any chemicals, additives, or preservatives.

For more information about Jimmysticks Hot Sauce, click here.

