Alma mater to honor fallen veteran

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois man who died in the line of duty will be recognized for winning a high military award.

Maj. Kenneth D. Bailey served in the U.S. armed forces soon after graduating from the University of Illinois in 1935. He lost his life during a Japanese attack on the Solomon Islands in World War II. Bailey earned a Medal of Honor for his actions in that fight, when Japanese soldiers pierced a gap in the American main line on Sept. 12, 1942.

“Maj. Bailey, despite a severe head wound, repeatedly led his troops in fierce hand-to-hand combat for a period of 10 hours,” a citation from the Congressional Medal Honor Society said. “His great personal valor, while exposed to constant and merciless enemy fire, and his indomitable fighting spirit inspired his troops to heights of heroic endeavor, which enabled them to repulse the enemy and hold Henderson Field.”

The citation described Bailey’s actions as “extraordinary and heroic conduct above and beyond the call of duty”, adding he “gallantly gave his life” for his country. He passed away on Sept. 26, 1942, just weeks after that attack. Bailey was commanding officer of Company C in the 1st Marine Raider Battalion.

He will be honored in an Oct. 27 ceremony at the University Library on the U of I campus. The presentation in the Marshall Gallery will feature Capt. Anthony Corapi, who serves as commanding officer for the university’s NROTC, as a keynote speaker.

“It is very humbling to me to be able to recognize a true American hero,” Corapi said.

Bailey was not only a U of I graduate, but also a native of Danville. He was born in 1910.

His Medal of Honor will be on display throughout October in the Main Library’s Marshall Gallery. The University of Illinois has the medal on loan from the Vermilion County War Museum.