Local church helping feed families this Thanksgiving

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One local church is helping provide Thanksgiving meals for families in need this year.

The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Decatur is putting together baskets to help feed those less fortunate in the area. Officials say they hope to start distributing the boxes on November 18.

Father David Eynon says these baskets are seen as an opportunity to build a relationship with the community.

"When those relationships exist, we then are able to to say I know somebody who can help you with this problem. And so therefore those networks grow and the possibility of people being able to get out of the situation, become self sustainable and go on to help others increases dramatically," said Father Eynon.

For more information about the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, click here.