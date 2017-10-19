Decatur neighborhood revitalization steps in place

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Action is beginning with the revitalization process of Decatur neighborhoods.

After much discussion, the Decatur City Council is opening it to the community to develop a plan.

Tim Gleason, the Decatur City Manager says, "It's much bigger than neighborhood. It's the community revitalization and we've made a call to the community to get involved to vision the course over the fall and winter."

Gleason explains community members can apply to be on a revitalization committee. Then, once approved, a member will be placed in a focus group.

Gleason plans for the groups to meet three times before the end of the year. Then have the group introduce the overall plan to the council by mid-February.

Gleason says they are opening up discussion to anything and everything that can make Decatur better. "We knew we were onto something by giving this back to the community. This is much bigger than the neighborhoods, but we know that the neighborhoods are probably our biggest challenge. Trying to make certain parts of the community desirable to live in."

